Students help stock food pantry on A-State campus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students are working together to make sure their food pantry’s shelves are filled on the Arkansas State University campus.
Each year, the Student Government Association President creates a budget. President Erika Tuck chose to give $1,000 to the Volunteer A-State Food Pantry.
SGA and the Student Activities Board went grocery shopping and spent half of the money given.
Groceries were purchased and the shelves are now filled. Tuck says the food pantry helps everyone on campus.
“It’s nice that you’re not just helping students, but you’re also helping the people who are serving you your meal on campus,” she says. “It’s nice to give back to them too.”
Tuck says it takes many organizations to help to tackle food insecurity on campus.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.