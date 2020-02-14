Suspect accused of choking, biting woman

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a 25-year-old man after they say he choked and bit a woman while she held a child in her arms.
A judge found probable cause existed Friday to charge Zachary Westley Smith with second-degree domestic battery, a Class C felony. If convicted, he could be sentenced anywhere from 3 to 10 years and fined no more than $10,000.
According to Detective Keri Varner’s affidavit, an argument Wednesday over belongings between Smith and the victim turned violent.
The victim said Smith grabbed her around the throat while she was holding her 3-year-old son, then threw her to the ground.
In addition to the woman’s injuries, the affidavit stated the child also suffered an abrasion to his face.
Smith had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived.
A short time later officers were called to the 2400-block of High Street regarding a domestic disturbance.
When they arrived, according to the court documents, they found Smith and the victim engaged in “another physical altercation in which the victim was [bitten] by Smith.”
After reviewing the case Friday, the judge set Smith’s bond at $50,000 cash/surety and ordered him to appear in circuit court on March 27.
In addition to the felony charge, Smith is also charged with two counts of third-degree domestic battery and one count of interference with emergency communications, all Class A misdemeanors.
