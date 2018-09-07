Warming Up for the Weekend

Another cold night is in store before temperatures rise over the weekend. Highs Saturday will make it to the low 50s after we start the day in the 20s. We’ll see the sun, but clouds start to increase by the afternoon. We could see a few sprinkles or light showers after midnight into Sunday morning. Most stay dry. Highs will be near 60 Sunday with partly cloudy skies. Monday looks the nicest with temperatures in the mid-60s and a few showers. The bulk of the rain comes overnight into Tuesday morning. Temperatures fall behind the rain, and we’ll be back to cold. Expect more highs in the low 40s and overnight temperatures in the 20s.