CEO of company that operates 4 hospitals under investigation

ST. LOUIS (AP/KAIT/ABC NEWS) - The CEO of a health care company whose holdings include a hospital in St. Louis is under civil and criminal investigation.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch cited a court filing in which the U.S. Trustee’s office accused Americore Holdings’ CEO Grant White of mismanagement and said he “has not operated the hospitals in a manner that is consistent with public safety and welfare.”
The documents were filed this month in Americore Holdings’ bankruptcy case by acting U.S. Trustee Paul Randolph, whose department oversees bankruptcy cases.
Americore filed for bankruptcy in a case that includes St. Alexius Hospital in St. Louis and three others.
One of the hospitals owned by Americore is in Izard County. Officials and residents there have said they are worried about the future of the Izard County Medical Center, which has about 100 employees.
According to a report from ABC News, court documents noted that one of the other hospitals, Ellwood City Medical Center in Pennsylvania, was raided by the FBI Jan. 30 and that White’s home was raided the day before.
Randolph also said officials believe White had “improperly siphoned money” from debtors for his personal benefit, but does not believe that White has been charged with a crime.
