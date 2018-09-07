A Few Showers Sunday and Monday

A few showers will be possible overnight into Sunday morning and again Sunday evening. Any rain will be very light and won’t amount to much. Clouds stick around Sunday with occasional glimpses at the sun. After starting the day at around 40 degrees, our warming trend will continue with highs near 60. Isolated showers become scattered showers late Monday with only around a quarter of an inch expected by Tuesday morning. Cold air moves in behind the rain. Highs will be back in the 40s for the rest of the week.