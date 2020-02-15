Fields scores 19 as Arkansas State men stumble at Texas State

Johnson Jr. buried a 3-pointer 1:09 to play to make the deficit to eight and after two Bobcats free throws, Fields hit a 3-pointer to make it seven with 36.6 remaining. A-State forced a turnover and scored a layup to trail by five with 22 seconds left. Texas State split a pair of free throws to lead by six with 19 seconds left and Johnson Jr. drained another 3-pointer to make it a 67-64 game with 14.0 seconds to play. The Bobcats converted two free throws with 12.9 seconds left to regain a five-point advantage and set the final score.