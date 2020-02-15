Fields scores 19 as Arkansas State men stumble at Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas (2/15/20) – The Arkansas State men’s basketball team cut a 20-point second half deficit to three, but came up short in a 69-64 setback at Texas State Saturday afternoon.
Caleb Fields led A-State (15-12, 7-9 Sun Belt) with 19 points while Jerry Johnson (14) and Marquis Eaton (12) also reached double figures. Nijal Pearson had a game-high 27 points to lead Texas State (17-10, 10-6 Sun Belt).
Texas State opened the game on a 20-4 run as the Red Wolves were 1-of-14 with 10 turnovers to start the game. A-State shot 19 percent (5-26) in the first half and committed 12 turnovers while going to the free throw line just two times.
The Red Wolves used a 10-2 midway through the second half to trim the deficit to 11, 48-37, with 9:18 to play. A-State clawed to within nine, 60-51, with 2:59 to play, but Texas State got two consecutive offensive rebounds while using over a minute of the clock before stretching the deficit back to 11 points.
Johnson Jr. buried a 3-pointer 1:09 to play to make the deficit to eight and after two Bobcats free throws, Fields hit a 3-pointer to make it seven with 36.6 remaining. A-State forced a turnover and scored a layup to trail by five with 22 seconds left. Texas State split a pair of free throws to lead by six with 19 seconds left and Johnson Jr. drained another 3-pointer to make it a 67-64 game with 14.0 seconds to play. The Bobcats converted two free throws with 12.9 seconds left to regain a five-point advantage and set the final score.
After a dismal first half, A-State was 52 percent from the field in the second half to finish 36 percent (20-55) for the game. A-State was 7-of-16 (44 percent) beyond the arc and knocked down 17-of-20 (85 percent) at the line. The Bobcats shot 43 percent (26-61) for the afternoon, hitting 2-of-15 (13 percent) from 3-point range. Texas State was 15-of-18 (83 percent) at the free throw line and out-rebounded the Red Wolves 40-30.
The Red Wolves return to Jonesboro for their final two regular season home games beginning Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. against ULM on ESPN+.
