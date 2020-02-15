Harrisburg’s Gavin Grubbs going viral for assist on Senior Night

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a special Senior Night in Harrisburg.
We’ve profiled Gavin Grubbs over the years on Region 8 News. The Make-a-Wish alum is in his senior season as the Hornets manager, statistician, and social media guru.
Check out how Harrisburg and Bald Knob started tonight’s game. Grubbs dropping a dime to Ray Michael Jones for the bucket.
The great gesture by the Hornets and Bulldogs is going viral. ESPN and other national outlets picked up on the touching. video.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.