Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Amazingly, this is still a thing as we begin the third decade of the 21st century. A handful of colleges refuse to let go of antiquated nicknames that adorn their female programs. Most notably, that group of teams includes the No. 2 Baylor Lady Bears. Well, it's time for this sexist practice to take its rightful place in the waste bin of history, though there might be a few exceptions that require more debate. The NCAA should speed the process along, just as it did in largely ridding the college landscape of monikers that were offensive to many Native Americans.