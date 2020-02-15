Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The St. Louis Blues say Jay Bouwmeester had surgery Friday to insert a defibrillator to restore his heart's normal rhythm. The Blues defenseman collapsed on the bench during a game in Anaheim this week. Doctors quickly used a defibrillator to restore his heart beat and he regained consciousness before going to a hospital on Tuesday Night. General manager Doug Armstrong says the procedure Friday was performed at the UC Irvine Medical Center. Once Bouwmeester is cleared to return to St. Louis, he'll be monitored by doctors at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University.
UNDATED (AP) — Riding a seven-game winning streak and alone atop the Big Ten Conference standings, No. 9 Maryland seeks to keep the momentum going at Michigan State on Saturday night. The Terrapins were winless on the road and mired in a two-game skid before getting on their current roll behind sophomore forward Jalen Smith, who has had a double-double in seven straight outings. The Spartans stopped a three-game slide by beating Illinois on Tuesday. In another big game Saturday, Rutgers looks to stay unbeaten at home in a matchup with Illinois, which has lost three in a row. Also, surprising second-place Penn State hosts skidding Northwestern.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — The sponsor of a halftime promotion at University of Northern Iowa basketball games has reversed course in the face of growing criticism and will now pay the full $10,000 to a contestant who competed earlier this week. A public outcry had been swelling since the Wednesday night contest. Northern Iowa student Dalton Hinsch made a layup, a free throw and two long shots as part of the timed contest. Hinsch made the last shot from half-court just as an announcer counted down the last seconds, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Officials said Hinsch hadn't gotten the last shot off in time.