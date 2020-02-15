Jonesboro police search for suspect in hit and run

By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 14, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 6:12 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police want to find the person who was caught on camera in a suspected hit and run involving a truck before leaving early Friday.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, police are investigating the hit and run that happened at the intersection of Ridge Road and Rich Road in west Jonesboro around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 14.

“The suspect is seen striking a street sign, a home, then a fire hydrant before leaving the scene,” Jonesboro police said in the post.

Police believe the vehicle is a light-colored Z-71 GMC Sierra truck with an ASU parking sticker in the window. The truck also had a sunroof, a bed cover, aftermarket tires and wheels, plus damage to the front and rear passenger side fender of the truck near the wheel well.

Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

