Jonesboro police search for suspect in hit and run

JPD is investigating the following Hit & Run incident that occurred at the intersection between Ridge Rd and Rich Rd in west Jonesboro around 2:30am on 2/14/20. The suspect is seen striking a street sign, a home, then a fire hydrant before leaving the scene.The vehicle appears to be a light colored Z71 GMC Sierra pickup truck with an ASU parking sticker in the window, a sunroof, a bed cover, aftermarket wheels and tires, and will have damage to the front as well as rear passenger side fender behind the wheel well. If you recognize this vehicle or know its owner, please send us a message or call the JPD Desk Sergeant at 870-935-5657. If your tip leads to an arrest, you will be entitled to a cash award through CrimeStoppers of Jonesboro. Ref# 1493