Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

TRUMP-ATTORNEY GENERAL-INVESTIGATOR
U.S. attorney helping review Flynn case is ex-FBI agent
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The U.S. attorney assisting in the Justice Department's review of the criminal case of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is an ex-FBI agent with a long background in battling white-collar crime. A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday that hat Jeff Jensen, the U.S. attorney in St. Louis and an appointee of President Donald Trump who was confirmed by the Senate in October 2017, is aiding in the review. Jensen's spokeswoman did not respond to messages seeking comment. Jensen was an FBI agent who spent much of his career investigating white-collar crimes.
DICAMBA LAWSUIT-MISSOURI
Jury awards Missouri farmer $15 million for dicamba damage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri peach grower who sued Bayer and BASF over damage to his orchards that he said was caused by the weedkiller dicamba has been awarded $15 million in actual damages. The jury that heard the lawsuit in Cape Girardeau is scheduled to return Saturday to assess punitive damages. Bill Bader, of Campbell, alleged the dicamba drifted onto his peach trees from other farms. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the jury agreed Bayer and BASF committed negligence and conspired together. Defense attorneys argued that trees on Bader's southeast Missouri farm were damaged by root fungus and adverse weather, not dicamba drift.
DOUBLE MURDER CASE DISMISSED
St. Louis double murder case dismissed after no indictment
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis judge has dismissed a double murder case because the suspect has been jailed since August without an indictment or preliminary hearing. Associate Circuit Judge Craig Higgins on Thursday threw out the case against 63-year-old Willie Little. Prosecutors allege he shot and killed 41-year-old Toni Washburn and 62-year-old Mark Kuhlenberg in August. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Curran and District Defender Matthew Mahaffey said Friday that Little's 176 days in jail exceeded a state Supreme Court rule that a preliminary hearing must be held within "a reasonable time" after felony charges are filed.
JAILHOUSE KILLING-MISSOURI
Mom of Missouri inmate killed in jail attack settles for $5M
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The mother of a Missouri county jail inmate who died after another inmate attacked him for nearly 20 minutes has settled a lawsuit for $5 million. Audrain County denied any negligence or fault in the agreement that was approved last month with the mother of Michael Dale Eisenhauer. He died in June while jailed on charges of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. The mother's attorney, Jill Harper, said the attack lasted for 17 1/2 minutes, and she described it as “”gruesome and horrific." The attorney who represented the county in the lawsuit said he couldn't comment on the settlement.
CHILD KILLED-DRIVER PLEADS
Illinois man pleads guilty in Missouri girl's death at bus
JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — An Illinois man pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident in southwest Missouri that killed a girl as she was boarding her school bus. The Joplin Globe reports Lance Lee, of DeKalb, Illinois, pleaded guilty this week in the September 2018 death of 8-year-old Destiny Chambers in Joplin. The girl was hit by Lee's truck as she crossed a street to board her bus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol later arrested Lee in Strafford. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 13. Destiny's father, Walter Chambers, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Lee, the Joplin school district, the bus company and the bus driver.
HOSPITAL CLOSING
Owner of closed Boonville Hospital files for bankruptcy
BOONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The owner of a Boonville hospital that closed abruptly in January has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Court filings show Pinnacle Healthcare System owes between $10 million and $50 million to between 200 and 1,000 creditors. The Boonville hospital closed Jan. 15, less than two years after Pinnacle Healthcare bought it. A statement from Pinnacle CEO Joe Conigliaro said the Boonville hospital will be reopened but he did not say when. A Pinnacle hospital, clinic and medical practices in Overland Park, Kansas, will remain open during the restructuring.
SCHOOL ARREST-LAWSUIT
Columbia schools, police arrested over girl's arrest
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Columbia woman is suing the city's school district and police department after her daughter was wrongfully arrested at a middle school. Kandas Holmes-Barnes' then-14-year-old daughter was arrested at Smithton Middle School in January 2019 after officials were told she attacked a student. Investigators later determined it was a case of mistaken identity. The lawsuit seeks a total of $2.4 million from the school district and police. Holmes-Barnes contends her daughter was discriminated against and since her arrest has undergone mental health diagnoses, cyberbulling and emotional distress. The Columbia Missourian reports the district and police declined to comment on the lawsuit.
DEADLY CRASH-LAKE ST. LOUIS
4 dead in crash on I-64 at Lake St. Louis
LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Four people are dead after a pickup truck crossed a grassy median and drove into oncoming traffic on Interstate 64 near the town of Lake St. Louis, Missouri. Cpl. Juston Wheetley of the Missouri Highway Patrol told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the accident happened about 11 a.m. Friday when an eastbound pickup crossed into the westbound lanes and struck two cars head-on. Two people died at the scene and two others died at a hospital. One other person remains hospitalized. Names and ages of the victims have not been released. The survivor's condition wasn't immediately known.