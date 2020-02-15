LGBTQ group rallies for rights

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A rally on the Craighead County Courthouse grounds on Saturday stood for change toward fair employment with the city of Jonesboro.
The group worked to pass a resolution to include gender identity, sexual orientation, and veteran status to protect classifications and employment policy.
In a Human Rights Campaign survey, eight Arkansas cities were scored based on Municipal Equality. The city of Jonesboro scored a 0 out of 100.
Northeast Arkansas Pride President Yesenia Hernandez says they have no protections in the LGBTQ community.
“Up until five years ago, a lot of members in our community couldn’t even marry the person that they loved, so legal discrimination is still discrimination so that’s what we’re trying to fight today,” she says.
The group formed a resolution to the city of Jonesboro and asked to be placed on Tuesday night’s city council agenda.
According to Hernandez, Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin denied their addition to the agenda. Earlier this week, Jonesboro City Communications director Bill Campbell said the city’s policy on the issue is based on federal law.
“The City’s policy is taken directly from federal law and covers all protected classes in that law. We also have paragraphs that say employment and promotion decisions will be made ONLY on individual qualifications,” Campbell said.
The group plans on attending Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
