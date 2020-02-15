Man sentenced to life plus 50 years in murder case

Markus Gentry, 29, Blytheville Homicide-murder in the 1st degree (1/2) (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 14, 2020 at 10:09 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 10:45 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man was sentenced Friday evening to life in prison plus 50 years for the murder of a Jonesboro man in 2019.

According to Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney, a jury found Markus Gentry, 29, of Blytheville guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Lewis C. Gamble.

Jonesboro police said in early 2019 they went to the 1100 block of West Huntington Street after getting a call about the shooting. Gamble was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The jury reached its verdict around 10 p.m. Feb. 14 in the case, heard by Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer.

