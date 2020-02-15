Mock ACT helps students prepare for the real thing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Pencils were pushing and brains were busy Saturday as students took a mock ACT test.
TLC Tutoring Company provided free ACT testing materials for students to help them prepare for the real ACT test.
Students arrived early to the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library and the test began.
The mock test materials resemble the real test. However, at the mock test, rules are explained more thoroughly and there’s a break in the middle of testing.
Teen Services Librarian Jessica Horton says it’s important to practice.
“It’s important for them to see what the test looks like and to kind of see what testing situations look like in a less stressful environment,” she says.
The ACT test can only be taken a certain amount of times by students.
Horton says this makes their test even more essential.
“It’s incredibly important for them to come to take this practice test because you only get 12 chances at the ACT,” she says.
After testing is completed, the TLC Tutoring Company goes over their scores with students and see how they can improve.
Testing occurs once a month at the library, but representatives at TLC say they can adjust around personal schedules.
To learn more or sign up, click here or call 870-919-0346.
