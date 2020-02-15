Noland K’s 11, Kjerstad hits 2 HR as #4 Arkansas wins on Opening Day

In the fifth inning, Webb worked a full-count into a two-out single and the Hogs made the Panthers pay for it, launching a pair of back-to-back homers over opposite bullpens to push the lead to 4-0. Outfielder Christian Franklin gets to hold the honor of “first home run of the year” for Arkansas in 2020, as he turned on a 1-0 pitch and drove it to the back of the premium seats in left field. Five pitches later, Kjerstad hit a solo shot into the right field bullpen to hang a crooked number on the Panthers.