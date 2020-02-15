Polar Plunge helps raise money for Special Olympics

Mississippi County Sheriff's Deputies on Saturday participated in a Polar Plunge event. The department won the "Most Money Raised" award at the event, which was one of several held around the state Saturday. (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
February 15, 2020 at 3:58 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 4:07 PM

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Polar Plunge events on Saturday helped to raise money as law enforcement participated in the event for Special Olympics.

According to a Facebook post from Special Olympics Arkansas, an event at Village Creek State Park in Wynne on Saturday helped to bring in about $3,000.

First Polar Plunge of the day made a Splash raising $3,000 in Wynne at @villagecreekstatepark Special Olympics Arkansas Area 8

Posted by Special Olympics Arkansas on Saturday, February 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department also participated in an event Saturday.

The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office was honored to participate in the 2020 Polar Plunge. Thank you to Special...

Posted by Sheriff Dale Cook, Mississippi County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, February 15, 2020

Also, officials said the department won the “Most Money Raised” award at the event.

Sheriff Dale Cook with Sgt. Trey Johnson holding an award for "Most Money Raised."

Posted by Sheriff Dale Cook, Mississippi County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, February 15, 2020

