Polar Plunge helps raise money for Special Olympics

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Polar Plunge events on Saturday helped to raise money as law enforcement participated in the event for Special Olympics.
According to a Facebook post from Special Olympics Arkansas, an event at Village Creek State Park in Wynne on Saturday helped to bring in about $3,000.
Meanwhile, the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department also participated in an event Saturday.
Also, officials said the department won the “Most Money Raised” award at the event.
