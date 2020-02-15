Three arrested in contraband scheme at jail, authorities say

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) -Three Baxter County residents are facing charges after authorities say they were involved in an attempt to bring contraband into the Baxter County jail.
According to a media release from Sheriff John Montgomery, Jarred Lee Coddington, 24, Mountain Home, Troy E. Marlowe, 48, Mountain Home and Stacy Dianne Marlowe, 48, of Mountain Home were arrested in the case.
Montgomery said in the media release that authorities believe the attempt started Feb. 13 at the Baxter County Courts Complex.
A jail corporal was guarding jail inmates Thursday when he found a package in the bathroom with tobacco, smokeless tobacco, lighters, marijuana wax and rolling papers inside.
“These were packaged in such a manner that it was prepared for concealment by one of the inmates underneath a jail uniform,” the media release noted.
Deputies later looked at video surveillance, which showed Coddington going into a bathroom. Stacy Marlowe reportedly followed him.
“She stood watch as Coddington went into the bathroom. After approximately 30 seconds, Coddington peered out and seemed to call out to Marlowe. He then held open the door of the men’s bathroom while Marlowe went inside while he stood watch outside. Marlowe was in the bathroom for just a few seconds, after when she exited and both she and Coddington walked away together,” Montgomery said.
Deputies then interviewed Coddington, who reportedly denied knowing Stacy Marlowe and said he never saw her going into the men’s room.
“When confronted with video evidence, Coddington changed his story again, but denied knowing the female’s name,” Montgomery said.
Officials later found out Stacy Marlowe had phone conversations with Troy Marlowe, who was an inmate in the county jail.
“During these calls, there was extensive conversation between the two of them making plans to drop contraband at the Courts Complex to be smuggled back into the Detention Center. There were specific details as to how to package the contraband and how to conceal it,” Montgomery said. “Troy Marlowe called Stacy Marlowe from the Detention Center several times while she was at the Courts Complex and gave her additional instructions.”
Coddington, Marlowe and Marlowe were arrested on suspicion of furnishing prohibited articles and conspiracy.
Coddington and Troy Marlowe are expected to appear before a judge later this month for an arraignment. Stacy Dianne Marlowe was arrested Friday afternoon by Baxter County authorities in the case, according to a post on the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
