4,000 Valentine’s Day cards given to local nursing homes

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Pay It Forward Paragould collected over 4,000 Valentine’s Day cards to give to local nursing home residents.
President of Pay It Forward Paragould Dustin Rumsey said the group has been collecting cards from the community since January.
“Just a whole bunch of different people just trying to help with this project,” said Rumsey.
This is the group’s sixth year to pass out Valentines at nursing homes in Paragould.
“It’s nice to see all the little ones out visiting a place like this,” said Greene Acres Nursing Home resident Floretta Howard.
Church groups, schools, and families and community members drop the cards off at specific locations and Pay It Forward Paragould hands them out throughout the weekend.
Getting to visit and make new friends during holidays is something residents say they look forward to.
“We’re in here and we can’t just come and go like we please,” said Greene Acres Nursing Home resident Buddy Whiteaker.
Residents say they’re thankful for the community sending them Valentines.
“I’d like to thank all of them for coming through here like they did because if they didn’t, we’d kind of be lonely out here,” said Greene Acres Nursing Home resident Estella Jones.
Residents encourage everyone to go and spend time at their local nursing home.
“When they come through here, it’s good to have their company,” said Jones.
