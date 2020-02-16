A-State rugby upsets #1 Life University

The victory awards the coveted Curt Huckaby Cup to the Red Wolves for the first time since the inception of the trophy in 2014. Even though Arkansas State and Life University make up one of the toughest rivalries in collegiate rugby, coaches and players are close friends off the field. Because of that, the two programs initiated a traveling trophy that celebrates the spirit of the rivalry in the name of Huckaby who resurrected Arkansas State’s rugby program.