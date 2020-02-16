Arkansas State baseball beats Stephen F. Austin 8-4 to pick up series win

SFA threatened in the second on a leadoff single by Jared Martin followed by a double by Dillon Eatman that put runners at second and third with nobody out, but the A-State defense buckled down and gunned out both runners at the plate. Martin was caught stealing before Sean Moore grounded into a fielder’s choice that saw Eatman put out on a throw from Klutts to Cullen Ray for the second out. Coates then worked out of two-on, two-out situation with a flyout to right to keep it scoreless.