Diamond Hogs move to 2-0 with Saturday win over Eastern Illinois

Arkansas kicked off Saturday’s game with a pair of homers in the opening frame for an early 3-0 lead. Braydon Webb led off the contest with a dinger off the right field pole for his first as a Razorback. After a walk to Heston Kjerstad, Matt Goodheart followed with his own home run in the same direction, landing on top of the mound in the visitor bullpen beyond right field for the two-run slam.