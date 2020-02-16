Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Guards Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson each scored 28 points and Missouri beat No. 11 Auburn 85-73. Kobe Brown added 10 points and nine rebounds for Missouri. Austin Wiley led Auburn with 22 points and 10 rebounds, J’Von McCormick added 21 points and Samir Doughty scored 16. Auburn made just 1 of 17 3-point attempts.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ty-Shon Alexander matched his season high with 24 points and No. 23 Creighton blew out DePaul 93-64. Creighton won its 12th straight in the series and has beaten DePaul in 15 of 16 meetings since joining the Big East. All but one of those Creighton wins have been by double digits. The Bluejays are 7-1 in their last eight games and reached 20 wins for the 20th time in 22 years. Charlie Moore had 20 points and five assists and Romeo Weems had 12 points to lead the Blue Demons.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Jared Butler scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half, and top-ranked Baylor never trailed while tying the longest winning streak in Big 12 history at 22 games with a 70-59 victory over No. 14 West Virginia. The Bears led by 19 in the first half and answered a scoreless stretch of nearly four minutes before halftime by starting the second half on a 20-3 run. Taz Sherman scored a season-high 20 points for the Mountaineers. West Virginia tied a season high with 22 turnovers and shot 35% in a third consecutive loss.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored a power-play goal early in the third period after St. Louis had rallied from a two-goal deficit and the Nashville Predators held off the Blues 4-3. Viktor Arvidsson, Matt Duchene, and Kyle Turris also scored for Nashville, which improved to 3-0 this season against the defending Stanley Cup champions. Jusse Saros made 24 saves to improve to 11-9-4 on the season. He has won five of his last six decisions. Zach Sanford, Jaden Schwartz, and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Marcus Garrett scored a career-high 24 points, Devon Dotson added 19 and third-ranked Kansas rolled to an 87-70 victory over Oklahoma. The Jayhawks kept pace with No. 1 Baylor in a two-team race toward the Big 12 title. Garrett hit a career-best six 3-pointers while adding seven assists, five rebounds and four steals. Udoka Azubuike added 15 points and 17 rebounds and Ochai Agbaji scored 10 points. The Jayhawks won their 10th straight since falling to the Bears at Allen Fieldhouse in early January. Kristian Doolittle had 27 points and 12 boards to lead the Sooners.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Brad Davison scored 30 points on 8-of-11 3-point shooting and Wisconsin used a 21-2 early second half run to take control of the game and send Nebraska to its school-record tying 10th straight loss 81-64. Trailing 43-41, the Badgers made 5 3-pointers in a 4½-minute stretch that saw them go up 57-45 on D’Mtrick Trice’s 3 with 13:43 remaining and take a 62-45 lead on Trice’s 3 just over a minute later. Behind Davison, Wisconsin, which averages eight 3-pointers a game, finished with 15 on 31 attempts. Hanif Cheatam scored 17 points to lead Nebraska.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Michael Jacobson scored a season-high 21 points, Solomon Young and Prentiss Nixon added 17 points apiece, and Iowa State dominated struggling Texas for an 81-52 victory. The Cyclones (11-14, 4-8 Big 12) never trailed and started the second half with a 9-0 run, building a commanding 46-26 lead. Courtney Ramey scored a season-high 21 points to lead Texas (14-11, 4-8), which fell behind by double digits with 9:01 left in the first half and trailed by as many as 30 points.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 17 points and TCU stopped a six-game losing streak with a 68-57 win over Kansas State. Bane scored all 12 of his second-half points from 3-point range and finished 5 of 10 from beyond the arc. That included the go-ahead shot with 6:30 remaining to start a 17-5 run to end the game. Xavier Sneed had 15 points for Kansas State. The Wildcats lost their fifth consecutive game and clinched a fourth losing Big 12 record in the past six years under coach Bruce Weber.