2 homes collapse in Hardin Co. landslide, plunge into Tennesee river

Today at 5:15 pm firefighters were called to 4870 Glendale road on a reported land slide along the TN river in the area known as chalk bluff. 2 houses were in danger of collapse , only one house was occupied and the homeowners were safely evacuated. About an hour later the vacant house collapsed down the steep bank. The highway department has closed that area of Glendale road. This is a short video of the collapse.