7 injured after shots fired during street race, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting sent seven people to the hospital Saturday evening, according to Memphis Police.
Officers say the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. near Riverport Road, off Rivergate Drive.
A victim told police that they were racing vehicles when unknown suspects started firing shots. MPD says the shooting stemmed from an argument.
Seven victims were taken to Regional One by private vehicle. Police say they are all in non-critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.