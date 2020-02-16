Late tip in lifts Mississippi State men over Arkansas

Jones produced his sixth 30-point game of the season and, with six rebounds, had his 20th game with at least five boards. He was 18-of-21 at the free throw line. The 18 makes are an Arkansas single-game record in an SEC game while ranking third (tied) overall. The 21 attempts are the second-most by a Razorback in an SEC game behind Corliss Williamson’s 22 in 1995 and ties for fifth-most overall.