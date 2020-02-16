Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

DICAMBA LAWSUIT-MISSOURI
Missouri farm awarded $265M in suit against BASF and Bayer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A jury has awarded $265 million in punitive damages to a Missouri peach grower who sued Bayer and BASF over damage to his orchards that he says was caused by the weedkiller dicamba drifting onto his trees. The award Saturday came a day after the jury awarded $15 million in actual damages to Bill Bader, of Campbell. Bader says dicamba drifted onto his peach trees from other farms. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the jury agreed with the lawsuit's contention that Bayer and BASF committed negligence and conspired together. Bayer's attorneys said the company will appeal.
OBIT-AE HOTCHNER
Writer AE Hotchner, friend to Hemingway, Newman, dead at 102
Author-playwright A.E. Hotchner has died at age 102. Hotchner was close friends with Ernest Hemingway and Paul Newman and wrote memoirs about each of them. He also wrote bestselling biographies of Doris Day and Sophia Loren and a book about his childhood, “King of the Hill,” later adapted into a Steven Soderbergh movie. He collaborated with Cy Coleman on the musical, "Let 'Em Rot!" When he was 100, he wrote the detective novel “The Amazing Adventures of Aaron Broom.” At 101, he adapted Hemingway’s “The Old Man and the Sea” for the stage.
DEADLY CRASH-LAKE ST. LOUIS
Officials: Missouri crash killed 2 Kentucky moms, daughters
LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Missouri say it was two Kentucky mothers and their 12-year-old daughters who were killed in a head-on crash near Lake Saint Louis on Friday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 44-year-old Carrie McCaw and her daughter, 12-year-old Kacey McCaw, and 44-year-old Lesley Prather and her daughter, 12-year-old Rhyan Prather, were on their way to a weekend volleyball tournament in Kansas City when their minivan was hit head-on by a pickup truck on Interstate 64. All four of the victims were from Louisville, Kentucky. Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson says the pickup driver suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Thompson said two people in another car that was also hit suffered no serious injuries.
FATHER KILLED
Police: 73-year-old Missouri man killed; son arrested
FESTUS, Mo. (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 73-year-old man has been shot to death, and his 42-year-old son was arrested and charged with killing his father. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reports that someone reported the shooting Saturday morning inside a home in Festus. Sheriff's deputies who arrived at the home found the injured man, who has not yet been identified. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials say the man's son, Nathan Schweppe, who also lived at the home was arrested at the scene. He was later charged with first-degree murder and domestic assault. Schweppe is being held on $750,000 bond.
KANSAS CITY HOMICIDE
Police: 43-year-old man killed in Kansas City shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a 43-year-old man has died after being shot in the Paseo West neighborhood just blocks from Interstate 70. The Kansas City Star reports that officers were called to the area around 2 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting. Kansas City police spokesman Capt. David Jackson says a group of people had been drinking together and “someone got shot." Jackson says the victim was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries just before 9 a.m. His name has not yet been released. Police say no arrests have been made in the case and that they have no suspect information.
MUSIC CRITIC-COMPOSITION
Chamber composition honors longtime St. Louis music critic
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A British composer's new choral anthem is a tribute to an unlikely honoree — a classical music critic in St. Louis battling a life-threatening disease. Sarah Bryan Miller, the critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, received a private performance of composer Judith Bingham's work in September. The public premiere will be Sunday by a consortium of music groups led by the St. Louis Chamber Chorus. Miller was diagnosed with cancer about a decade ago. What started as breast cancer has spread to her bones and liver. Doctors told her last summer “not to make plans” after around Thanksgiving.
TRUMP-ATTORNEY GENERAL-INVESTIGATOR
U.S. attorney helping review Flynn case is ex-FBI agent
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The U.S. attorney assisting in the Justice Department's review of the criminal case of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is an ex-FBI agent with a long background in battling white-collar crime. A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday that hat Jeff Jensen, the U.S. attorney in St. Louis and an appointee of President Donald Trump who was confirmed by the Senate in October 2017, is aiding in the review. Jensen's spokeswoman did not respond to messages seeking comment. Jensen was an FBI agent who spent much of his career investigating white-collar crimes.
DICAMBA LAWSUIT-MISSOURI
Jury awards Missouri farmer $15 million for dicamba damage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri peach grower who sued Bayer and BASF over damage to his orchards that he said was caused by the weedkiller dicamba has been awarded $15 million in actual damages. The jury that heard the lawsuit in Cape Girardeau is scheduled to return Saturday to assess punitive damages. Bill Bader, of Campbell, alleged the dicamba drifted onto his peach trees from other farms. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the jury agreed Bayer and BASF committed negligence and conspired together. Defense attorneys argued that trees on Bader's southeast Missouri farm were damaged by root fungus and adverse weather, not dicamba drift.