Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a 43-year-old man has died after being shot in the Paseo West neighborhood just blocks from Interstate 70. The Kansas City Star reports that officers were called to the area around 2 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting. Kansas City police spokesman Capt. David Jackson says a group of people had been drinking together and “someone got shot." Jackson says the victim was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries just before 9 a.m. His name has not yet been released. Police say no arrests have been made in the case and that they have no suspect information.