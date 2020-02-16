Man killed in crash on I-40 in Crittenden County

LEHI, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi man was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash along I-40 in Crittenden County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Andrew Taylor Hill, 28, Byhalia was going west on I-40 in a 2004 Ford F-150 pick-up truck around 5:20 a.m. Feb. 16 when the crash happened.
Officials said the crash happened at the 271-mile marker near Lehi.
The truck lost control, left the road, struck a ditch and began to roll. From there, the truck then stopped between the interstate and the north service road, ASP said.
It was rainy and the roads were wet at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.