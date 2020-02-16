Oak Grove Heights Fire Department lowers ISO rating

OAK GROVE HEIGHTS, Ark. (KAIT) - An area fire department had good news for its residents Sunday as they announced a ISO rating reduction.
According to a post on the Oak Grove Heights Fire Department Facebook page, the department saw its rating drop to a 4. Under the reduction, insurance companies will be able to adjust rates for people in the town starting in April.
Officials said the reduction is due to the work of residents, council members and the Families Auxiliary group.
“We are proud to announce that with their support, along with a lot of hard work and long hours from the members of the OGHFD, we have successfully lowered our ISO rating to a Class 4,” officials said in the post.
