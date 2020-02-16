Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in Connecticut club shooting

Multiple people were shot at a Connecticut nightclub, leaving one person dead, police said early Sunday. (Source: Gray News)
February 16, 2020 at 6:40 AM CST - Updated February 16 at 6:44 AM

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut’s capital say one person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a nightclub.

A Hartford police spokesman tells The Associated Press that two females and two males were injured and a third male was killed.

Information about the shooter and the conditions of those wounded weren’t immediately available.

Police confirmed the shooting took place inside the Majestic Lounge. No one answered the phone at the number listed on Majestic Lounge’s Facebook pages.

The names and ages of those shot weren’t immediately clear. Police described the ongoing investigation as long and complex.

