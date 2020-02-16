Red Wolves bowling finishes third in Mid-Winter Invitational Hijinx

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Jonesboro, Ark. (2/16/20) – The Arkansas State women’s bowling team wrapped up competition at its host tournament, the Mid-Winter Invitational, Sunday at the Hijinx Family Entertainment Center with a third-place finish.
To kick off the final day of competition, the Red Wolves defeated Stephen F. Austin in an impressive 4-1 (229-179, 219-246, 225-210, 182-163, 216-204) fashion to advance to the second round of the championship bracket.
Arkansas State finished the Mid-Winter invitational strong, when it defeated Stephen F. Austin in four matches, for the second time, in the final the day of competition.
Davison, Mich., native Taylor Davis broke top-15 for the Red Wolves, after knocking down 1,057 pins for an impressive 211.40 average. Sarah Sanes (20) finished in the top-20 for Arkansas State after taking down 1,036 pins on a 207.20 average.
The Arkansas State bowling team will return to action Feb. 28 - March 1, when it travels to Lincoln, NE to compete in the Big Red invitational.
In the second round, Arkansas State dropped a 4-1 contest to Vanderbilt (223-238, 224-256, 150-234, 237-178, 208-216).
Vanderbilt earned first-place honors in the tournament as McKendree finished in second.
