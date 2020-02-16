Vote for the Hot Shots of the Week (2/10/2020 - 2/14/2020)

Week 6 of Fast Break Friday Night is in the ledger. It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week.
Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Brookland (Aidan Roberson hits half court shot)
Our first nominee is Brookland. In the final seconds of the 2nd quarter, Aidan Roberson pulls up and hits one from halfcourt. The Bearcats rallied to beat BIC on Friday.
Tuckerman (Ben Keton and1)
Nominee number 2 is Tuckerman. Ben Keton fakes it and makes it plus the foul. The Lyon signee dropped 38 points as the Bulldogs beat Cave City on Friday. Tuckerman clinched a spot in regionals for the 6th straight season.
Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Southside (Olivia Allen kicks, London Cuzzort go-ahead 3)
Our first girls nominee is Southside. Olivia Allen kicks and London Cuzzort drains a go-ahead three. The Lady Southerners beat reigning state champion Batesville on Tuesday. Southside clinched the 4A-3 title.
Viola (AJ McCandlis steal and swish)
Our second girls nominee is Viola. AJ McCandlis picks it off and takes it the other way for the bucket. The Lady Longhorns beat Hillcrest on Friday to finish the regular season 32-2.
The poll opens Sunday at 4:00pm and closes Tuesday at 8:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday 10pm sportscast.
