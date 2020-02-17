Arkansas softball beats Florida Gulf Goast for 6th straight win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 24 University of Arkansas softball team will look to build off a successful 4-1 opening weekend as it travels to the FGCU Invitational in Fort Myers, Fla. The Razorbacks will play five more games this weekend against Memphis, Furman, UIC and the host Eagles, two times. Live stats will be available for all five games and a live video stream will be provided for both contests against FGCU.