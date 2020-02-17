Arkansas women roll over Ole Miss 108-64

Senior guard Alexis Tolefree continued her statement season with another great outing against Ole Miss, going for a team-high 19 points in the win. She was once again the picture of efficiency, going four of six from the field, two of thee from long range, and nine of 10 from the free throw line. Chelsea Dungee and Amber Ramirez also had solid outings in the Pavilion, going for 18 points and 17 points, respectively.