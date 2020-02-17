Feb. 17: Weekend shootings send 4 to hospital

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, Feb. 17. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A weak cold front and some upper-level disturbances will spark off a few showers over the next 36 hours.
Mild temperatures will continue ahead of the cold front, but cooler weather is expected by Wednesday.
At this time, it does not appear to be “too” cold, but more seasonal for February.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A pair of shooting incidents this past weekend sent four people to the hospital.
After two years in business, a Jonesboro store announced it’s closing its doors for good.
A Region 8 town is getting some backup from a federal agent to help keep criminals off the streets.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.