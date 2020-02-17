Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Turris scored with 2:12 left, and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 to sweep the season series from the defending Stanley Cup champs. Better yet, Nashville has won seven of 10 to climb a point out of the Western Conference's second wild card. Craig Smith also scored for Nashville. Goalie Pekka Rinne, pulled from his last start Feb. 10 in Vancouver, made 38 saves for the win. Rinne kept it tied in the third until Turris beat Jordan Binnington with a wrister for his ninth of the season.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks' postponed game against the St. Louis Blues will be played March 11. The game was postponed after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench in the first period last week. The game will begin with a 1-1 score, as it was at the time of the postponement. It will follow a full 60-minute format. The league also moved up the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues' game against Florida from March 10 to March 9.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Garza scored 24 points and Ryan Kreiner added 10 points as No. 21 Iowa came back to beat Minnesota 58-55. Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu missed the front end of a one-and-one free-throw attempt with a chance to tie the game with 3.8 seconds left and the Hawkeyes came away with a rare road win in the Big Ten. Iowa trailed by eight points with 5:25 remaining but finished the game on an 11-0 run. Oturu scored 15 points and Marcus Carr added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Minnesota.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas was scratched from his second bullpen session of the spring because of a flexor tendon issue. Manager Mike Shildt said the Cardinals hope to have a more concrete time frame for Mikolas return to the mound in a day or two. Mikolas entered this spring as one of four pitchers expected to be in the Cardinals rotation, joining Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson and Adam Wainwright.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Anthony Murphy posted career highs scoring 20 points and grabbing 13 rebounds and Drake beat Evansville 85-80. Evansville led 40-34 at halftime before Drake started the second half with a 13-0 run and never trailed again. Sam Cunliffe's 3-pointer with a minute to go brought the Purple Aces within 72-76 but the Bulldogs made all eight of their foul shots in the last 46 seconds. Cunliffe led Evansville with 25 points.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Dexter Dennis had a career-high 21 points as Wichita State beat Tulane 82-57. Tyson Etienne added 20 points for the Shockers. Dennis hit 8 of 10 shots, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. Etienne shot 7 of 9, including 6 of 8 from the arc. The Shockers made 13 of 24 3-point tries for 54%, better than the 48% they shot overall and nearly matching the 55% they shot at the free-throw line (11 of 20). Christion Thompson led the Green Wave on Sunday with 16 points and seven rebounds.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kathleen Doyle scored 22 points and No. 17 Iowa ran its winning streak at home to 34 with a 97-71 win over Wisconsin. McKenna Warnock added 20 points and Monika Czinano 19 on a combined 14-of-19 shooting for the Hawkeyes, who won the first matchup 85-78 last month. Imani Lewis scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Wisconsin, which has lost 22 straight in the series.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Lamont West came off the bench to score a season-high 22 points with nine rebounds and Missouri State rolled to a 71-58 victory over Indiana State. West knocked down 6 of 10 shots from the floor, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and made all seven of his free throws for the Bears (13-14, 7-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Christian Williams topped the Sycamores (14-11, 7-7) with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting.