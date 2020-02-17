Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Turris scored with 2:12 left, and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 to sweep the season series from the defending Stanley Cup champs. Better yet, Nashville has won seven of 10 to climb a point out of the Western Conference's second wild card. Craig Smith also scored for Nashville. Goalie Pekka Rinne, pulled from his last start Feb. 10 in Vancouver, made 38 saves for the win. Rinne kept it tied in the third until Turris beat Jordan Binnington with a wrister for his ninth of the season.