Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

Kansas GOP leaders' fight over abortion, Medicaid escalates
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A political dispute between the Kansas Senate's top two Republicans over abortion and Medicaid expansion has escalated. Senate President Susan Wagle of Wichita distributed an editorial to newspapers across the state this weekend defending her moves to block a bipartisan Medicaid expansion plan drafted by Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning of Overland Park and Demcoratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Wagle moved after a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution failed in the Kansas House. Abortion opponents argue Medicaid expansion would lead to taxpayer-funded abortions if a Kansas Supreme Court decision protecting abortion rights isn't overturned. Denning says there is no link.
Defense: Convicted killer was victim of 'Machiavellian plot'
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge has set a March hearing for presentation of new evidence in the case of a man in prison for murder who says he was framed. Attorneys for the Project for Innocence and Post Conviction Remedies and the Midwest Innocence Project have taken on the case of sixty-two-year-old Olin “Pete” Coones. He is serving a life sentence in the 2008 death in Kansas City of of his late father's caregiver, Kathleen Schroll. The Kansas City Star reports that his defense said Schroll actually killed herself and her husband because financial abuse and fraud investigations involving Coones' father were catching up to her.
Wichita police investigate fatal shooting in man's home
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a man was found at his home with multiple gunshot wounds before he died at a hospital. Police say a 45-year-old woman called officers after she found her friend unresponsive at his home shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday. Paramedics took 35-year-old James Winston to a hospital where he died. Police said he had been shot several times. No arrests were reported immediately on Sunday.
Kansas officials quash Shawnee Mission teacher contract
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Department of Labor has ordered the Shawnee Mission School District to stop enforcing its labor contract with teachers after finding the district wrongly imposed a three-year contract that wasn't negotiated. Television station KMBC reports that the state Labor Department issued the ruling Friday, saying the three-year contract was not a good-faith negotiation and was done to interfere with the teachers' rights. The teachers union and school district have typically had year-to-year deals. District officials maintained the contract was a good deal, with district spokesman David Smith saying the average wage and benefit increase to teachers over the three years was about 11%.
Orangutan granted 'personhood' turns 34, makes new friend
WAUCHULA, Fla. (AP) — An orangutan who was granted legal personhood by a judge in Argentina and later found a new home in Florida celebrated her 34th birthday on Valentine's Day with a special new friend. The director of the Center for Great Apes says Sandra has adjusted beautifully to her life at the sanctuary. Prior to coming to Florida, Sandra had lived alone in a Buenos Aires zoo. The center is home to 22 orangutans and Sandra was a bit shy when she arrived. An Argentine judge's landmark ruling in 2015 declared that Sandra is legally not an animal, but a non-human person, and thus entitled to some legal rights enjoyed by people.
Kansas Highway Patrol: 1 killed in Interstate 70 crash
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say one person has died in a crash on Interstate 70 just west of Interstate 435. The Kansas Highway Patrol tells the Kansas City Star that the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday when a sport utility vehicle rear-ended a disabled semitrailer on I-70. Authorities say the crash killed the driver of the SUV. The victim's name has not yet been released. The Kansas Turnpike Authority is investigating the crash, which shut down a portion of the interstate Saturday morning.
Police: Low meth prices prompt Wichita property crime drop
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police official says a significant drop in methamphetamine prices led to a nearly a 20% decline in burglary last year. The Wichita Eagle reports that the theft of guns and other items from inside vehicles also was down from 2018 to 2019. Wichita Police Department Deputy Chief Jose Salcido says meth now sells for $2,400 per pound, which is the lowest price in 20 years. A 2018 Kansas Bureau of Investigation report shows that the street value of meth was $13,000 to $15,000 for a pound in 2014. Police also attribute the crime decline to public education campaigns focusing on crime prevention.
Democrats sue over Kansas delay in start of 'vote anywhere'
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas and national Democratic Party groups have sued the Republican official who oversees the state's elections. The lawsuit filed Friday accuses Kansas Secretary Scott Schwab of violating voters' rights by delaying implementation of a law designed to make voting on Election Day more convenient. The lawsuit was filed in state district court in Topeka. Schwab says his office will need another year to draft regulations needed for counties to take advantage of a 2019 state “vote anywhere” law. The law permits counties to allow voters to cast their ballots at any polling place within their borders on Election Day.