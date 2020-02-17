Police urge you to ‘lock your vehicles’ after break-ins

GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County town has fallen victim to a string of break-ins but police say there’s something you can do to not become a victim.
According to the Gosnell Police Department’s Facebook page, officers investigated 7 vehicle break-ins between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Monday.
In one of these cases, the suspect stole a Ford F-150.
Police later recovered that truck in Blytheville.
Gosnell police described the break-ins as sporadic because it's affecting several neighborhoods across town.
Officers also urged people to lock their vehicles.
They also asked that if you see anything or anyone suspicious please report it.
One way to do that is by calling the Gosnell Police Department at (870) 532-8545.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.