Popcorn Parlor to close shop at the end of February

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -One business in Jonesboro announced Sunday they plan to close their doors at the end of February.
According to a Facebook post, Popcorn Parlor, 2810 E. Highland, Suite W, will close at the end of the month after several unsuccessful attempts to sell the store.
The post stated “it’s been a challenging but rewarding experience to own a small business. We’ve enjoyed getting to know our loyal customers over the past 2 1/2 years.”
The post also thanked employees for overseeing the business and that closing the business will allow those involved to spend more time with their families.
The store will offer everything at a 50% discount until the end of the month while supplies last.
