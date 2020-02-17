Popcorn Parlor to close shop at the end of February

Popcorn Parlor will close at the end of February. (Source: Popcorn Parlor via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 16, 2020 at 8:28 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 8:28 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -One business in Jonesboro announced Sunday they plan to close their doors at the end of February.

According to a Facebook post, Popcorn Parlor, 2810 E. Highland, Suite W, will close at the end of the month after several unsuccessful attempts to sell the store.

Posted by Popcorn Parlor on Sunday, February 16, 2020

The post stated “it’s been a challenging but rewarding experience to own a small business. We’ve enjoyed getting to know our loyal customers over the past 2 1/2 years.”

The post also thanked employees for overseeing the business and that closing the business will allow those involved to spend more time with their families.

The store will offer everything at a 50% discount until the end of the month while supplies last.

