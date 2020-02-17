Sheriff warns of calls from detective

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you receive a call from Detective Bittle with the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, chances are they’re not the person you think.
Sheriff Chris Brown said on Monday that someone is calling residents, claiming they are Bittle.
However, he says the person making these calls is definitely not Bittle.
The sheriff says his office is “working on a couple of leads at the moment.”
He asks that if anyone receives such a call to contact his office at 501-362-8291.
