St. Louis looks to extend streak vs UMass

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UMass' Tre Mitchell has averaged 16.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while Carl Pierre has put up 13 points. For the Billikens, Jordan Goodwin has averaged 15.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and two steals while Hasahn French has put up 12.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.GIFTED GOODWIN: Goodwin has connected on 27.4 percent of the 62 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 11 over his last three games. He's also made 53.6 percent of his foul shots this season.