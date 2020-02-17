90th anniversary of 800-pound meteorite crashing to earth

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A stranger from outer space made impact 90 years ago at 4:08 a.m. near the Finch community in Greene County.
The largest part of this meteorite weighed in over 800 pounds and it’s considered the second-largest meteorite ever found in North America.
A total of two meteorites were collected and tested, according to NASA Solar System Ambassador Kenneth Renshaw.
“Where it comes from is the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, that’s where these rocks come from and a lot of times if it gets too close to Jupiter, the gravity of Jupiter kind of flings it into a different direction,” Renshaw said.
One part of the meteorite, the largest one, sits at the University of Arkansas while the other is on display at the Museum of Natural History in New York.
Professional Meteorite Hunter Steve Arnold said lots of pieces of the meteorite remain in the area. He said there are always small pieces that come off larger meteorites.
Renshaw said people in the area in 1930 could hear and feel the impact of the largest meteorite.
“It woke people up for miles and miles around,” Renshaw said. “They even thought a plane was going down around St. Louis. It was such a thunderous event. It just woke everyone up in the central part of the United States that morning.”
Arnold and Renshaw said to keep an eye out for any remains of meteorites in the area of Finch.
