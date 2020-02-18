Arkansas State/#15 Ole Miss baseball rained out, matchup rescheduled for April

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State and Ole Miss have rescheduled Tuesday night’s contest due to weather.
The Red Wolves and Rebels will now square off on April 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Swayze Field.
A-State will return to action when it hosts New Orleans in a three-game series. The weekend series will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and will conclude on Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Red Wolves opened the 2019 campaign Friday with a 2-1 series win over Stephen F. Austin.
For the latest on A-State baseball follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Baseball Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (arkansasstatebaseball).
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.