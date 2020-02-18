A Better Region 8: The 2020 Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 has a wonderful tradition of giving back. And this week is another opportunity.
It’s our yearly Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon.
This Friday you’ll see bucket brigades in:
- Jonesboro
- Bay
- Brookland
- Bono
- Caraway
- Harrisburg
- Hoxie
- Marked Tree
- Paragould
- Piggott
- Pocahontas
- Rector
- Trumann
- Walnut Ridge
- Weiner
They're collecting money for Make-A-Wish.
That money pays for any Region 8 child with a critical illness an opportunity to receive a wish.
It’s a chance for these special kids, and their families to step away from reality.
For some children, it’s a day trip or a special gift.
For others, it could be a trip to Disney World.
It's through your donations—large and small—that make these wishes possible.
Over the years you've given enough to grant hundreds of wishes to local children.
Join KAIT and the Jonesboro Radio Group this Friday for the Have-A-Heart Wish-A-Thon for Make-A-Wish.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.