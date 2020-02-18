BRTC to offer degree program with another Arkansas college

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College students will soon be able to get a degree from a university in Russellville without ever leaving campus.
BRTC President Dr. Martin Eggensperger signed an agreement with Arkansas Tech University President Dr. Robin Bowen to offer certain ATU bachelor’s degrees to BRTC students, according to a Tuesday news release.
It’s the second university that’s agreed to be a part of the BRTC University Center. Earlier this year, the Pocahontas-based college entered a similar agreement with Southern Arkansas University.
To qualify for a degree, students must have a 2.0 cumulative grade point average in general education courses, and at least a 3.0 GPA in upper-level courses.
Bachelor degrees offered by ATU will be announced at a later date.
BRTC has campuses in Pocahontas and Paragould.
