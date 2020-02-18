Crowley’s Ridge College & Williams Baptist split two

Press Release from Williams Baptist University Athletics
Date: February 17, 2020
Scores:
Game One: Williams Baptist University 3 vs. Crowley’s Ridge College 0
Game Two: Williams Baptist University 1 vs. Crowley’s Ridge College 7
Records: WBU (7-3) vs. CRC (2-4)
Location: Paragould, Ark.
_____________
Quick Recap:
Brennan White pitched a 4-hit complete game shutout to lead the Williams Baptist University baseball team to a 3-0 win in the first game of a doubleheader with Crowley’s Ridge College on Tuesday afternoon. The Eagles fell 7-1 in game two as the teams split the doubleheader.
____________
Game One:
White was dominant from the mound as he kept the Pioneer hitters off balance and guessing in the series opener. He finished the game with five strikeouts while allowing four hits and just one walk. He needed 88 pitches for the complete game.
The senior now has a .50 ERA for the year, allowing just one earned run in 18 innings of action. Opponents are hitting .210 off of him this season.
The Eagles finished with five hits in the game. All five were singles.
Jacob Brown finished 2-for-3 with one run scored, while Colton Dunbar, Hayden Helvey and Brody Ninemire each finished with one hit. Dunbar drove in two runs while Helvey finished with one RBI.
Trent Pobst was the only Eagle to swipe a bag as he finished with two for the game. He now has nine stolen bases on the year.
_______________
Game Two:
It was rough going for Williams in game two. They lost 7-1, finishing with three hits in the game.
Brady Smith, Trent Pobst and Andrew Radcliff all finished the game with singles.
On the mound, Garrison Keene gave up three earned runs (four unearned) in five innings of work. He allowed four hits while striking out three.
Ricardo Quintero and Bub Lance combined for one scoreless inning of relief.
______________
Up Next:
This was the final series before American Midwest Conference play begins for WBU. The Eagles host Park University in a 3-game set beginning on Friday. The teams will play a doubleheader beginning at noon Friday (one seven and one nine) followed by a single nine inning game on Saturday at noon.
