Cycling group reports vandalism at Jonesboro trail

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Members of the cycling community in Jonesboro found vandalism at one of the town’s trails.
According to the Northeast Arkansas Bicycle Coalition, 4-wheeler/ATV damage was found Sunday at the Turtle Creek Greenway near the Nettleton School District bus garage.
The coalition said the damage happened sometime between 7:30 a.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
They went on to say graffiti painted on the bridge happened at an unknown time.
The coalition said the vandalism was reported to Jonesboro police, the mayor’s office, and Jonesboro Parks and Recreation.
Region 8 News reached out to Jonesboro police about the incident, but Public Information Specialist Sally Smith did not have any details about the incident.
