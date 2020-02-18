Early voting starts Tuesday in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, you can place your vote in the March primary election.
Voters can vote early at the Craighead County Election Annex at 315 W. Jefferson in Jonesboro or at the Craighead County Courthouse in Lake City.
Beginning on Feb. 24, there will be three additional early voting sites. Those include the following:
Feb. 24
Bono Community Center
100 E. Woodland Trails
Bono, AR 72416
Feb. 25 to Feb. 26
First National Bank Arena
Hames Room, Lower Red Entrance
217 Olympic Drive
Jonesboro, AR 72401
Feb. 27 to Feb. 28
Brookland First Baptist Church
200 N. Oakland
Brookland, AR 72417
Craighead County has over 15 polling locations in the county and because there are no assigned locations, you can vote anywhere you want to come election day.
Craighead County's Election Commission Coordinator Jennifer Clack said the commission and county clerk's office have been working tirelessly to make sure the process runs smoothly for everyone.
"Our highest priority is making sure this election is fair and it's transparent and everybody who can vote gets to vote," Clack said. "We are very serious about that and we want that to happen.”
If you plan to cast your vote, you will need a picture I.D. and you also have to be registered to vote.
Clack said you can make changes to your registration at the polling center if you’ve switched your address or are registered in another county.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.