Feb. 18: What you need to know

Weather Headlines
Cooler air will start working into Region 8 over the next couple of days.
There is a weak disturbance that moves through on Thursday that could BRIEFLY give us a few rain and/or snow showers.
We are not expecting any problems, with limited moisture and temperatures slight above freezing.
Better rain chances come on Sunday and Monday as deeper moisture moves into Region 8.
News Headlines
Jonesboro’s homeless resource center, Helping Underserved Belong (HUB), is in need of financial help to keep its doors open.
A recent spate of vehicle break-ins has police in one Region 8 community advising citizens to lock their doors.
With Super Tuesday less than a month away, early voting gets underway today for the March 3 primary.
Following a wave of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America is filing for bankruptcy.
