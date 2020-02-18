Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Alexis Tolefree scored 19 points and Chelsea Dungee scored 18 and No. 23-ranked Arkansas disposed of Ole Miss 108-64 setting an SEC single-game scoring record. Arkansas began to pull away from Ole Miss late in the first quarter. Taylor Smith buried a 3-pointer to bring the Rebels within 23-21 with 98 seconds left in the first. But in an 84-second span, Tolefree responded with three free throws, A'Tyanna Gaulden followed with a 3 created off a steal by Amber Ramirez and Tolefree ended the quarter with another 3 for a 32-23 advantage. The Razorbacks broke it open in the second and outscored Ole Miss 26-14. Taylor Smith led Ole Miss with 17 points.
CHICAGO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is passionate about helping children in Greece and Africa. Kevin Love is trying to shine the brightest light he can on mental health by sharing his own struggles. Chris Paul is aiming to ensure that technology comes to schools where it hasn’t been affordable. Former President Barack Obama is aware of all those endeavors. And he’s trying to make sure plenty of other people find out as well. That’s why Obama invited that trio of NBA stars to sit alongside him for a panel discussion hosted by his foundation on Saturday, saying he invited that trio of basketball stars to laud what he called their “extraordinary leadership” when it comes to their off-court work.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Marcus Garrett scored a career-high 24 points, Devon Dotson added 19 and third-ranked Kansas rolled to an 87-70 victory over Oklahoma. The Jayhawks kept pace with No. 1 Baylor in a two-team race toward the Big 12 title. Garrett hit a career-best six 3-pointers while adding seven assists, five rebounds and four steals. Udoka Azubuike added 15 points and 17 rebounds and Ochai Agbaji scored 10 points. The Jayhawks won their 10th straight since falling to the Bears at Allen Fieldhouse in early January. Kristian Doolittle had 27 points and 12 boards to lead the Sooners.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan returned to the place he put on the college basketball map for the first time in nearly five years to see the O’Connell Center floor named after him. His signature was placed at both ends. Donovan and his family got a private unveiling Friday and were on hand along with nearly 30 former players for a public celebration Saturday at halftime of Florida’s 84-66 victory over Vanderbilt. It was the loudest the O’Dome has been in years. Donovan left Gainesville in 2015 after a 19-year career that included two national championships and four trips to the Final Four.