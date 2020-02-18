Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Devon Dotson hit six 3-pointers and scored 29 points, five Kansas players hit double-figures scoring, and the third-ranked Jayhawks rolled to a 91-71 victory over Iowa State. The win sets up a monumental rematch with No. 1 Baylor. Ochai Agbaji added 14 points, Udoka Azubuike and Christian Braun scored 13 apiece, and David McCormack scored 10 for the Jayhawks, who have not lost since the Bears beat them at Allen Fieldhouse in mid-January. Prentiss Nixon scored 20 points, Matt Jacobson had 13 and Rasir Bolton 12 for the slumping Cyclones, who have lost 14 of their last 15 games at the Phog and still have not won a road game this season.
UNDATED (AP) — Baylor and Kansas just keep winning. That sets up a monumental showdown Saturday between the top-ranked Bears and No. 3 Jayhawks that could help decide not only the Big 12 title but the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament. The two teams were separated once again by Gonzaga in the latest college basketball poll from The Associated Press on Monday. The Bears (23-1) had 48 first-place votes from the 63-member media panel, while the Bulldogs (26-1) had 14 first-place nods and the Jayhawks (22-3) had the only remaining first-place vote.
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Adalberto Mondesi might be one of the best kept secrets in baseball. Five seasons after he became the only player to make his big league debut in the World Series, the 24-year-old Mondesi has blossomed into an emerging star for the Kansas City Royals. Last season, his 10 triples tied for the most in the majors and his 43 stolen bases ranked second. He did that despite injuries limiting him to 102 games.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Turris scored with 2:12 left, and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 to sweep the season series from the defending Stanley Cup champs. Better yet, Nashville has won seven of 10 to climb a point out of the Western Conference's second wild card. Craig Smith also scored for Nashville. Goalie Pekka Rinne, pulled from his last start Feb. 10 in Vancouver, made 38 saves for the win. Rinne kept it tied in the third until Turris beat Jordan Binnington with a wrister for his ninth of the season.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis manager Mike Shildt described technology's rapid encroachment on baseball in recent years as ethically murky, expressing his satisfaction in Commissioner Rob Manfred's intention to cut down the use of in-game video. He called the Houston Astros' upheaval "a healthy purge.” Shildt and other Grapefruit League managers met with Manfred in North Port. As expected, the commissioner addressed in-game use of technology, specifically video, to gain an advantage.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks' postponed game against the St. Louis Blues will be played March 11. The game was postponed after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench in the first period last week. The game will begin with a 1-1 score, as it was at the time of the postponement. It will follow a full 60-minute format. The league also moved up the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues' game against Florida from March 10 to March 9.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Garza scored 24 points and Ryan Kreiner added 10 points as No. 21 Iowa came back to beat Minnesota 58-55. Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu missed the front end of a one-and-one free-throw attempt with a chance to tie the game with 3.8 seconds left and the Hawkeyes came away with a rare road win in the Big Ten. Iowa trailed by eight points with 5:25 remaining but finished the game on an 11-0 run. Oturu scored 15 points and Marcus Carr added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Minnesota.
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas was scratched from his second bullpen session of the spring because of a flexor tendon issue. Manager Mike Shildt said the Cardinals hope to have a more concrete time frame for Mikolas return to the mound in a day or two. Mikolas entered this spring as one of four pitchers expected to be in the Cardinals rotation, joining Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson and Adam Wainwright.